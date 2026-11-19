BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have agreed to expand rail freight transportation, complete the modernization of Naibabad station and launch cargo services on the Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif route during a meeting in Hairatan on November 18.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the agreements were reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan Railways Chairman Zufar Narzullayev and Mawlawi Abdul Karim Fateh, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries' railway authorities, making more effective use of existing transport and logistics infrastructure, and increasing bilateral freight volumes.

The sides noted that rail freight transportation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan had recorded significant growth in 2026. They discussed measures to maintain this momentum, ensure uninterrupted cargo operations and improve the utilization of railway infrastructure.

Under the agreements, the parties will complete modernization work at Naibabad station within the established deadlines, launch rail freight services along the Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif route and increase the average daily number of train movements.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to train Afghan citizens as railway specialists and organize educational programs to improve their professional knowledge and technical skills.

The agreements are expected to strengthen transport and logistics links between the countries, expand regional freight capacity and support the development of cross-border trade routes.