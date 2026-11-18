BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the economic and financial sectors, the Turkish Embassy in Ashgabat reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Şener Cebeci and Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, who oversees the economy, finance and banking sectors.

The two countries established diplomatic relations shortly after Turkmenistan gained independence. Türkiye was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan, on October 27, 1991, and opened its embassy in Ashgabat in February 1992. The countries cooperate in political, economic, cultural, and educational fields, while Türkiye supports Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality.

Economic ties remain an important part of bilateral relations. According to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached $2.2 billion in 2025, including $1.3 billion in Turkish exports to Turkmenistan and $860 million in imports. The two countries' presidents have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion in the near term.

Turkish companies have also been active in Turkmenistan's construction and industrial sectors, completing more than 1,000 projects worth over $54 billion since the country's independence.

Energy and transport have become increasingly important areas of cooperation. At the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation in June 2026, transport and logistics were identified as key areas, with discussions focusing on infrastructure connecting Central Asia and Europe. Energy cooperation was also discussed, alongside construction, building materials, food production, and agriculture.