BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Central Asian Regional Center on Climate Change (CECECO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in the areas of clean energy, scientific research, innovation, and sustainable development in the ECO region.

According to a CECECO statement, the document was signed by the Center’s Executive Director, Aysel Yagubova, and the President of the ECO Science Foundation, Seyed Komail Tayebi.

The agreement provides for joint scientific research, capacity-building initiatives, knowledge exchange, and the strengthening of regional cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The collaboration between the organizations is expected to contribute to the development of scientific and technical cooperation and the promotion of sustainable energy solutions in the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

CECECO is an intergovernmental regional organization whose activities are aimed at promoting clean energy initiatives in ECO member countries.

CECECO is headquartered in Baku. The center is part of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s (UNIDO) Global Network of Regional Centers for Sustainable Energy (GN-SEC).

The organization’s mission is to facilitate the implementation of investment projects in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency, attract financial and technical resources, and promote climate initiatives through cooperation and capacity building.

The Center’s charter was adopted by the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on November 27, 2021. Azerbaijan was designated as the host country for the organization’s headquarters.