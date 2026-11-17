BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's supervisory powers over financial institutions have been expanded in accordance with the amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant law.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, Article 48-1 is set out in the following wording:

"Article 48-1. Prevention of the legalization of property obtained by criminal means and the financing of terrorism

The Central Bank exercises the functions of a supervisory authority, in the manner and under the circumstances provided for by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On combating the legalization of property obtained by criminal means and the financing of terrorism’ and the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On targeted financial sanctions’, with respect to financial institutions (as defined by the former Law) and the financial groups to which they belong.

The Central Bank periodically assesses the risk profiles of financial institutions and financial groups in the area of preventing the legalization of property obtained through criminal activity and the financing of terrorism, including the risks of non-compliance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On combating the legalization of property obtained through criminal activity and the financing of terrorism’, and also conducts a reassessment when significant changes occur in the management or operations of a financial institution or the financial group to which it belongs (upon reorganization, changes in beneficial owners, changes in the types of activities of the financial institution, its customer base, as well as its geographical scope of operations, or an increase of 40 (forty) per cent or more in the intensity or volume of transactions compared to the previous calendar year).

For the purpose of implementing supervisory measures arising from the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On combating the legalisation of property obtained through criminal activity and the financing of terrorism’ and ‘On targeted financial sanctions’, the Central Bank has the right to request documents and information from financial institutions or financial groups on the basis of a written request, within the time frame specified in that request.

The frequency and intensity of supervisory measures carried out by the Central Bank shall be determined taking into account the following:

the risks identified as a result of assessing the risk profiles of financial institutions or financial groups, and their policies, internal rules, control mechanisms and procedures;

the risks existing at the national level related to the legalisation of property obtained through criminal activity, the financing of terrorism, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the financing of proliferation;

the characteristics of financial institutions and (or) financial groups, including the diversity and number of financial institutions, as well as the degree of scope of authority granted to them by a normative legal act within the framework of the risk-based approach.

Supervision of financial groups comprising banks, domestic and foreign insurers engaged in life endowment insurance activities, reinsurers and insurance intermediaries, investment companies, investment funds and their managers, and representative offices of foreign investment funds, for the purposes of combating the legalization of property and the financing of terrorism, is carried out on a consolidated basis.”