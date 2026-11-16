Kazakhstan's electricity generation rises 2.3% to 102.4B kWh in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Electricity generation in Kazakhstan increased by 2.3% to 102.4 billion kilowatt-hours in January-October 2026, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said while reporting to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the presidential press service.

During the meeting, Akkenzhenov briefed the president on the main results of the development of the country's fuel and energy sector over the first ten months of the year, the progress of the heating season, and plans for the coming period.

The heating season is proceeding steadily across all regions of Kazakhstan.

Funding for repair campaigns at power plants increased to 384 billion tenge (about $864 million). Repairs to key equipment and networks have been carried out, the level of wear and tear at combined heat and power (CHP) plants has decreased, and the number of facilities classified in the "red zone" of risk has fallen to five.

Akkenzhenov also reported a 4.7% increase in oil refining volumes and total fuel reserves of 1.2 million tons. Domestic bitumen production reached 1.1 million tons, fully covering the country's domestic demand.

Projects to expand the Shymkent Oil Refinery's capacity to 12 million tons per year and build a new petrochemical complex in the Atyrau region are also progressing.

In the gas sector, the level of household gasification is expected to reach 64.5% by the end of 2026, providing access to natural gas for 13.2 million people.

Construction is underway on new gas processing plants at the Kashagan field and in Zhanaozen. EPC contracts have also been signed for projects at the Karachaganak field and the second phase of Kashagan.

The Ministry of Energy has begun updating Kazakhstan's unified energy balance through 2035, taking into account demand from energy-intensive data centers and artificial intelligence. Separately, a record 112 subsoil areas have been put up for electronic auctions to accelerate geological exploration.

The president was also briefed on the introduction of digital twins at fuel and energy facilities and the launch of a unified platform for monitoring coal supplies to 1.2 million consumers.

Following the meeting, Tokayev issued a number of instructions aimed at ensuring reliable electricity and heat supplies to the population, maintaining stability in the fuel and coal markets, and ensuring the effective implementation of investment projects.