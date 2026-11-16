Tajikistan, Malaysia set sights on stronger political and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Tajikistan and Malaysia have discussed ways to expand bilateral trade, investment and political cooperation during a meeting between their foreign ministers, the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

According to the report, the issues were reviewed at a meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Malaysian Ambassador to the country Rafeeda Abdul Aziz.

The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields.

“The importance of intensifying political dialogue, strengthening the legal and contractual framework of bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic ties, and creating favourable conditions for the development of mutually beneficial investment cooperation was emphasized,” the report says.

The meeting also covered international and regional issues of mutual interest. Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Earlier in November, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Malaysia Ardasher Qodiri discussed cooperation in agricultural technology, modern irrigation, mechanization, livestock farming and dairy production with Malaysian Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu. The sides also considered a proposed memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation.

Other areas identified for closer cooperation include renewable energy, the halal industry, finance and banking, tourism, education and aviation. These priorities were reaffirmed during the second round of bilateral political consultations in Malaysia in September 2025. The two countries also have an Agreement on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation, signed in 2014, which provides for an intergovernmental joint commission.