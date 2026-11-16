Uzbekistan, Veolia explore private investment in water supply projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan and French utility company Veolia have discussed opportunities to develop major water supply projects in Uzbekistan with private investment, following a visit by an Uzbek delegation to Shanghai, China, from November 11 to 13.

According to Uzsuvtaminot, the delegation was led by Nodir Khojamov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekistan's Uzsuvtaminot, at Veolia's invitation.

During the visit, the Uzbek representatives reviewed Veolia China's operations in Shanghai's water supply sector, including its management practices and ongoing projects.

The delegation also held talks with company representatives on the potential application of international best practices in water supply management, taking into account Uzbekistan's specific conditions and infrastructure needs.

Particular attention was given to expanding private sector participation in the development of Uzbekistan's water supply infrastructure and jointly preparing large-scale projects with international partners.

Following the discussions, the parties agreed to continue their working dialogue and jointly assess opportunities to develop major water supply projects in Uzbekistan with the involvement of private investment.

Veolia is a French multinational company specializing in water, waste and energy management. Operating in 54 countries in 2025, the group employed approximately 215,000 people and generated annual revenue of €44.4 billion. Its water division covers drinking water production and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, water recycling, and the design and operation of water infrastructure. In 2025, Veolia supplied drinking water to 110 million people and managed 3,825 drinking water production plants and 3,202 wastewater treatment facilities.