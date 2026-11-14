Uzbekistan attracts $44.1B in foreign investment in nine months

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Uzbekistan utilized $44.1 billion in foreign investment and loans in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the established target by 23.9%, while launching 106 strategic projects under the State Investment Program, according to a report presented by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade on November 13.

The ministry's report was read out at the Committee on Entrepreneurship, Competition Development and Industry of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis. It covered the implementation of development program targets, operational performance and the use of budgetary and extra-budgetary funds in 2026.

During the reporting period, exports excluding gold increased by 32%, while the number of exporting companies reached 6,600.

The Trade Facilitation Fund provided 185.9 billion soums (about $15.4 million) in financial support to 1,232 entrepreneurs, helping them generate exports worth $2 billion.

The ministry also reported that all 45 key performance indicators (KPIs) with established targets had been fully achieved by the end of the third quarter.

The figures highlight the country's progress in attracting foreign capital, supporting export-oriented businesses and implementing strategic investment projects.

Uzbekistan's investment and trade policy is focused on attracting foreign capital, expanding the role of the private sector and diversifying the country's export base. Under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's economic reform agenda, the government has prioritized improving the business environment, strengthening industrial capacity, expanding international trade partnerships and increasing the production of higher value-added goods.