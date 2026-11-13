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Azerbaijan’s transport and warehousing sector grows 10.2% in January-October

Azerbaijan News 13 November 2026 13:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s transport and warehousing sector grows 10.2% in January-October
Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan’s transport and warehousing sector provided services worth 14.2888 billion manats ($8.405 billion) in January-October 2026, up 10.2% in real terms from the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee reported.

Of the total, freight transportation accounted for 8.5467 billion manats ($5.027 billion), or 59.8%, while passenger transportation generated 3.86 billion manats ($2.271 billion), or 27%. Warehousing and postal services made up the remaining 1.8821 billion manats ($1.107 billion), or 13.2%.

The transport sector carried 205.1 million tonnes of freight during the reporting period, a 3.4% increase year on year.

Road transport accounted for 63.5% of total freight traffic, followed by pipelines at 25%, railways at 7.6%, maritime transport at 3.7% and air transport at 0.2%.

Passenger traffic reached 1.8619 billion during the first 10 months of the year, up 9.9% compared with January-October 2025.

Road transport accounted for 90% of all passengers, while the metro carried 9.3%. The remainder travelled by other modes of transport.

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