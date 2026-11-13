Azerbaijan’s transport and warehousing sector grows 10.2% in January-October

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan’s transport and warehousing sector provided services worth 14.2888 billion manats ($8.405 billion) in January-October 2026, up 10.2% in real terms from the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee reported.

Of the total, freight transportation accounted for 8.5467 billion manats ($5.027 billion), or 59.8%, while passenger transportation generated 3.86 billion manats ($2.271 billion), or 27%. Warehousing and postal services made up the remaining 1.8821 billion manats ($1.107 billion), or 13.2%.

The transport sector carried 205.1 million tonnes of freight during the reporting period, a 3.4% increase year on year.

Road transport accounted for 63.5% of total freight traffic, followed by pipelines at 25%, railways at 7.6%, maritime transport at 3.7% and air transport at 0.2%.

Passenger traffic reached 1.8619 billion during the first 10 months of the year, up 9.9% compared with January-October 2025.

Road transport accounted for 90% of all passengers, while the metro carried 9.3%. The remainder travelled by other modes of transport.