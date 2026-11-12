Azerbaijani diaspora holds march on Victory Day in Kars city (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. A Victory march dedicated to the 6th anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day – was organized in Kars city, Türkiye, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan said.

According to the information, the march was held with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars, the Kars Governorship, the Kars Municipality, and the Federation of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF). Participants included Kars Governor Ziya Polat, Mayor of Kars Ötüken Senger, various official representatives of Kars, numerous Azerbaijanis living abroad, and residents.

Accompanied by the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the rally served as a further manifestation of the unshakable unity between the fraternal countries, as well as their shared history and common national values.

During the event, the significance of the historic victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of the President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, during the 44-day Patriotic War was highlighted, and the cherished memory of the martyrs was honored with deep respect.

The main objective of the event was to keep the memory of the Karabakh Victory alive, to convey the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community, and to further strengthen the spirit of national unity and solidarity among Azerbaijanis living in Türkiye.