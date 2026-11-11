OPEC Secretary General calls on COP31 to embrace the Age of All Energies (Exclusive)

ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 11. With COP31 underway in Türkiye, all-energies, all-technologies and all-peoples approach is of strategic importance to future energy pathways, OPEC Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the conference.

“The future is not about focusing on one particular energy and conveniently forgetting the role of others. Though, the world is set to require more electricity in the decades to come, the so-called ‘Age of Electricity’ depends on adding hardware everywhere, and with logistics and supply chains overwhelmingly dominated by petroleum powered transportation modes,” he added.

The secretary general pointed out that as OPEC has advocated repeatedly, petroleum and petroleum-derived products are essential for manufacturing, maintaining and installing electricity grids.

“These include cables, overhead lines, pylons, transformers, substations, and control systems. As high-voltage subsea cables proliferate, this will see a surge in demand for specialized plastics and polymers”, HE Al Ghais noted.

“Energy sources are not locked in a zero-sum game where growth in one results in decline for another as some would like us to think. All energies will be required to meet global energy demand growth and address energy poverty that continues to impact billions around the world and provide energy security”, he added.

HE Al Ghais concluded by reiterating OPEC’s support to the COP31 Presidency, and OPEC's hope that this important message of an ‘Age of All Energies’ resonates as climate matters are addressed at COP31.

Hosted by Türkiye in Antalya from November 9 to 20, COP31 is being held under a partnership arrangement between Türkiye and Australia. Türkiye hosts the conference, with Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum serving as COP31 President, while Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen leads the negotiations.

The conference is expected to focus on accelerating implementation of the Paris Agreement, mobilizing climate finance, strengthening adaptation to climate change and advancing the transition to cleaner energy. Particular attention is being paid to translating national climate commitments into concrete projects and investments, as well as addressing the needs of developing countries.

COP31 also includes the 21st meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP21) and the eighth meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA8).