Sincere dialogue between President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at COP31 (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. As previously reported, on November 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Expo Center in Antalya to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed President Ilham Aliyev, as well as other heads of state and government, and leaders of delegations participating in the Summit.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a warm and friendly exchange during the joint photo session of the Summit participants.