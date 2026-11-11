Iran's gas network stable after fire extinguishment at South Pars field – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Gas supplies across Iran remain stable following the extinguishing of a fire on a platform at Phase 14 of the South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar, where it is known as the North Field, Deputy Oil Minister and National Iranian Gas Company Managing Director Saeid Tavakkoli said.

The Iranian Ministry of Petroleum reported his remarks.

"Through the unified coordination of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, the stability of the country's gas supply has been maintained, and there are no issues for consumers," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the stability of the national gas supply was preserved following the successful extinguishing of the fire on one of the platforms belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company and the implementation of appropriate follow-up measures. During the transition from the summer to the winter operational mode, it is common for gas demand to occasionally exceed forecasts.

"As of this morning, gas consumption in the residential and commercial sectors across Iran reached 450 million cubic meters, with 95 million cubic meters consumed in Tehran Province alone," he said.

Tavakkoli added that citizens in Iran are encouraged to maintain indoor temperatures at 20 degrees Celsius to help manage gas consumption. It’s possible to maintain stability in gas supply by keeping the temperature at this level.

To recall, a fire broke out last night on one of the platforms of Phase 14 of the South Pars gas field. The fire, which lasted for several hours, was subsequently extinguished.

The South Pars gas field, known as the North Dome in Qatar, is shared by Iran and Qatar. Its reserves are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, of which 36 trillion cubic meters are considered recoverable. Iran's share is estimated at 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

The Iranian side of the field comprises 24 development phases. Iran began production there in 2002 and is currently reported to produce around 720 million cubic meters of gas per day across these phases. Total investment by Iran in the field is estimated at $90 billion.

Approximately 33% of the gas recoverable from the field is reported to belong to Iran. The Iranian side has been developed by Iranian companies, while the Qatari side has largely been developed with the involvement of foreign companies.