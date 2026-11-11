Turkmenistan reaffirms commitment to Paris Agreement goals at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Turkmenistan has reaffirmed its commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement at the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The statement was made during a thematic session titled “From Climate Data to Technologies: Strengthening Turkmenistan’s Capacity to Comply with the Enhanced Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement.”

The session was organized by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In the course of the session, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of reliable climate data and modern technologies for implementing practical measures to address climate change.

He also highlighted Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish a Regional Climate Technology Center for Central Asia. The proposed center is intended to serve as a platform for expanding international cooperation and introducing innovative solutions across the region.

Furthermore, participants discussed ways to improve national systems for collecting, analyzing and reporting climate information, as well as the introduction of modern tools for monitoring and assessing climate indicators.

The session also focused on strengthening institutional capacity and improving transparency in reporting national efforts to meet Paris Agreement commitments.

For reference, the Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change, adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris and entering into force on November 4, 2016. It aims to limit the rise in global average temperatures to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to keep the increase within 1.5°C. Under the agreement, countries are required to set and regularly update national climate targets, report on their progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and outline measures to adapt to the effects of climate change.