Kyrgyz president appoints new deputy heads of SCNS Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has made changes to the leadership of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), appointing Mairambek Ismanaliev as First Deputy Chairman and Chief of the Main Staff, and Zhaanybai Yusubaliev as Deputy Chairman. Mirzamir Sydykov was relieved from the post of First Deputy Chairman and Chief of the Main Staff, according to the Kyrgyz president's press service.

According to presidential orders signed pursuant to Article 71 of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, the new appointments take immediate effect, officially finalizing the latest changes in the country's border command structure.

Furthermore, the Border Service is responsible for protecting Kyrgyzstan's state borders, ensuring compliance with border regulations, and carrying out border control at designated crossing points. Its duties also include monitoring the movement of people, vehicles, and goods across the country's borders, preventing illegal border crossings, and contributing to national security and territorial integrity.

The structure of Kyrgyzstan's border protection authorities was updated in November 2020, when the government reorganized the independent State Border Service into the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security to improve border control and strengthen efforts against the smuggling of goods, weapons, and illicit drugs.