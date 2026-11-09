President Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye meet heroes of Patriotic War (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. As previously reported, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan met with heroes of the Patriotic War and servicemen in Khankendi on November 8.

Introducing the decorated servicemen, President Ilham Aliyev particularly highlighted their role in the Patriotic War.

"Everyone here has been awarded the highest state honors. These are the people who taught the enemy a lesson," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The meeting was attended by Heroes of the Patriotic War and servicemen awarded awarded the “Garabagh” and “Zafar” orders.