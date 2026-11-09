IAEA inspectors conduct checks at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. A few days ago, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted inspections at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry’s spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, made this announcement on Monday (November 9) at a press conference in Tehran.

Baghaei noted that, at the same time, Iran’s mission in Vienna is in constant and professional contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Iran has not ceased fulfilling its obligations under the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, other parties, as well as U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, have created challenges for the fulfillment of these safeguards obligations,” he stated.

Baghaei added that Iran is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. It is fulfilling the safeguards obligations it has undertaken. The parties that should be held accountable are those that attacked Iran. As long as this situation persists, there cannot be normal conditions for Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA.

“At the same time, neither the IAEA Director General nor the Board of Governors has fulfilled their duties or taken a stance in the face of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities,” he noted.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.