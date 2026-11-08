  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Today we are building and creating in liberated Garabagh - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 12:22 (UTC +04:00)
Today we are building and creating in liberated Garabagh - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Editor Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Today, we are building and creating in liberated Garabagh, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

The head of state noted: "Today, we, the owners of these lands, are showing the whole world that this is our land. This is because we are a constructive and creative nation. During the occupation, Armenia did nothing but plunder our natural resources, cut down our forests, and illegally exploit our mines. We, by contrast, are building cities from scratch."

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more