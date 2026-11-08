Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on occasion of Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"November 8 – We extend our sincere congratulations to all our compatriots on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day.

In 2020, the unprecedented heroism and historic victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day Patriotic War, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, became a celebration of our nation's will, unity, and unwavering determination. This remarkable victory marked a major milestone in the historic process of restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity, commitment to statehood, and faith in the future. Today, as a victorious nation, Azerbaijan continues its determined efforts to strengthen lasting peace, stability, and cooperation throughout the region.

On this sacred day, we pay tribute to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland and express our gratitude to the veterans and all those who participated in the war for their sacrifices.

The determination and courage of our heroes will forever remain in the memory of our people, while the chronicle of our victory will serve as a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.

Happy Victory Day!" the statement reads.