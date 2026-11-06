Uzbekistan, Jordan agree to expand trade and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein have discussed expanding bilateral trade, investment and cultural cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the Aqaba Process gathering in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday, November 6.

According to the presidential press service, Mirziyoyev highlighted the growing importance of the Aqaba Process, an initiative launched by King Abdullah II, amid emerging global security threats.

The leaders reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during previous high-level meetings and discussed prospects for further developing bilateral relations.

They noted the positive momentum in exchanges and contacts between the two countries in recent years, including the launch of direct air services, the holding of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission and the establishment of a bilateral Business Council.

The sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation, with particular emphasis on expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment and developing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Additionally, Mirziyoyev and King Abdullah II exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming high-level bilateral events and other issues on their agenda.

The Aqaba Process is an international initiative launched by King Abdullah II in 2015 to strengthen cooperation among countries in combating terrorism and violent extremism. It brings together heads of state, security officials, military representatives and international organizations to coordinate responses to evolving security threats.