EU to support Ukraine with additional €4.36B disbursement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The European Union (EU) will provide Ukraine with an additional €4.36 billion in financial assistance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in a post on X.

According to her, the funds will be directed to the country's state budget and the needs of the army.

“Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support,” she noted.

The European Commission's website states that the new aid has been allocated within the framework of a 90-billion-euro loan. Of this amount, 3.7 billion euro will be provided as macro-financial assistance, while another 660 million euro will be directed toward the defense sector.

On October 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested additional funding from the European Union to cover a 70-billion-euro deficit in the state budget.

Subsequently, European Council President António Costa indicated that the EU is prepared to cover two-thirds of this amount (about 46.7 billion euro).