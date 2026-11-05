UN official highlights ASAN Khidmet's success in winning public trust

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet service centers stand as a prime model for building public trust and boosting citizen satisfaction, according to Rania Al-Mashat, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Speaking Thursday at the "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," Al-Mashat praised the platform's role in modernizing public service delivery, Trend's correspondent covering the event reports.

She noted that the summit provides a valuable opportunity to advance innovation in governance, accelerate public sector transformation and facilitate the exchange of experience among countries.

"It helps us learn about innovation, explore emerging challenges and identify trends. Although governments have national development strategies and ambitious reform programs, they often lack the institutional mechanisms needed to turn these goals into results. Governance innovation should not only focus on what governments want to achieve, but also on whether they have the capacity required to deliver. Strengthening public sector capacity is particularly important in the Arab region, which brings together countries at different stages of development," she said.

An international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" is being held in Baku.

The summit is being held under a Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in November 2024. It is jointly organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Around 200 participants are attending the summit, including ministers and senior officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives of the private sector and academia.