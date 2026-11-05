President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international event titled “UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions”

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the international event titled “UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions.”

The text of the address was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear participants,

I welcome you to the international event titled “UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions” and to Azerbaijan!

Accessible public services, transparency, and digitalization are essential prerequisites for sustainable development. As part of the consistent reforms undertaken in Azerbaijan to improve public administration, the “ASAN Khidmet” system was established in 2012 to ensure the delivery of high-quality, innovative, and integrated public services.

Marking a qualitatively new stage in relations between the state and citizens, “ASAN Khidmet” has evolved into not only an advanced national governance practice but also a distinctive Azerbaijani brand that has attracted international interest. The sharing of this experience with more than 50 countries and its successful implementation in various countries demonstrate that “ASAN Khidmet” is an effective institutional model for the delivery of public services.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the activities of “ASAN Khidmet” have also received high recognition from the United Nations. The UN Public Service Award conferred on “ASAN Khidmet” in 2015 and the Special Award for Promoting Digital Transformation in the Public Sector in 2019 stand as a testament to the international recognition of our achievements.

Cooperation with the UN creates new opportunities to promote this experience across a wider geographical area. The Contribution Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the UN in 2024 provides for the promotion of the “ASAN Khidmet” model across four continents.

Azerbaijan will continue to support efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to international initiatives aimed at ensuring the provision of high-quality public services.

I am confident that today's event will provide an important platform for promoting progressive ideas and new approaches, as well as advancing concrete initiatives.

I wish the summit every success and all participants fruitful discussions," the address reads.