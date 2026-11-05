Android's market share in Azerbaijan falls to 54.9% in October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Android operating system’s market share in Azerbaijan has declined.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Global Stats analytics platform, as of the end of October 2026, Android’s share of the Azerbaijani market fell by 1.55 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 54.9%.

Nevertheless, Android retained its leading position among operating systems in Azerbaijan. Microsoft Windows took second place, with its market share declining by 0.16 percentage points over the month to 29.51%.

iOS ranked third with a market share of 11.71%. Compared to September, this figure increased by 1.23 percentage points.

According to data from Global Stats, as of the end of October 2026, Android also retained its leadership in the global operating system market. Microsoft Windows took second place, and iOS took third.

According to information published on Android's official website, Android 17 is the current major version of the operating system. Google continues to release updates for this version. On October 2, 2026, Android 17 QPR 3 Beta 1 was released, marking the latest quarterly update for supported devices.

"As we continue to build on the initial release of Android 17, we are updating the platform by addressing identified issues and implementing improvements that will subsequently become available on supported devices. These updates are released quarterly as part of the Quarterly Platform Releases (QPR) program and become available both in AOSP and on Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops.

Although these updates do not contain API changes that affect app functionality, we provide images of the latest QPR beta versions so that developers can test their apps on these builds if necessary. This is particularly relevant when planning to implement new features that could impact the user experience," the statement reads.