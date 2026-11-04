Azerbaijani gymnasts make successful start at world championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The World Championships in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling are being held in Nanjing, China, from November 4 to 8.

As reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, members of the Azerbaijani national team are also competing for medals at the prestigious event, which has brought together the world's top gymnasts.

Azerbaijan is represented in the mixed synchronized trampoline event by 2026 World Cup series winners Seljan Mahsudova and Mahsud Mahsudov. Mahsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov, who also hold the same title, will compete in the men's synchronized event. In addition, Seljan Mahsudova and Mahsud Mahsudov will showcase their skills in the individual event.

The national tumbling team includes two-time world champions in the team event Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Alexey Karatashov. The experienced gymnasts are determined to achieve further success in both individual and team competitions.

It should be noted that Alexey Karatashov is making his World Championships debut in the senior category.

The first qualification day of the championships brought successful results for Azerbaijani gymnasts. Competing in the mixed synchronized trampoline event, Seljan Mahsudova and Mahsud Mahsudov scored 50.250 points to secure their places in the semifinals.

Azerbaijan's tumbling representatives also delivered confident performances. Tofiq Aliyev topped the qualification round with a score of 59.500 points, advancing to the next stage. Mikhail Malkin, scoring 57.100 points, finished fourth and qualified for the second qualification round.

Azerbaijani gymnasts also achieved a successful result in the team competition. The national tumbling team scored a total of 87.200 points, topped the standings and secured a place in the final.

On November 5, the individual trampoline events will get underway. This time, Seljan Mahsudova and Mahsud Mahsudov will represent Azerbaijan in the individual competitions.