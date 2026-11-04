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Azerbaijan plans $335M for international relations and aid in 2027

Azerbaijan News 4 November 2026 19:09 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan plans $335M for international relations and aid in 2027
Photo: Trend News Agency
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. In 2027, Azerbaijan’s expenditures related to international relations, foreign aid, and the maintenance of trade representatives abroad are projected to total 569.5 million manat ($335.05 million).

This was reported in the draft budget package for 2027.

According to the document, this represents an increase of 20 million manat ($11.77 million), or 3.6%, compared to the 2026 forecast.

Of the funds allocated for next year, 230 million manat ($135.31 million) will be directed toward maintaining Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions and consulates abroad. Funding allocated for these purposes is 15 million manat ($8.82 million), or 7%, higher than in 2026.

In addition, 25 million manat ($14.71 million) is earmarked for membership dues to international and regional organizations, and 7 million manat ($4.12 million) for international activities and other similar initiatives.

Some 224 million manat ($131.78 million) are projected to be allocated for hosting international-level events, and 42.5 million manat ($25 million) for paying membership dues to international financial and credit organizations.

At the same time, 41 million manat ($24.12 million) are earmarked for expenses related to providing foreign aid and maintaining Azerbaijan’s trade representatives abroad.

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