Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country's Victory Day and National Flag Day.

I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the Government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest respect and esteem," the letter reads.