Russia and Kazakhstan approve military cooperation plan for 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Russia and Kazakhstan have approved a bilateral military cooperation plan between their defense ministries for 2027 following a meeting between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Kazakh Defense Minister Aidos Myrzakhmetov in Astana, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed current issues related to bilateral military cooperation.

"Kazakhstan is a time-tested friend, a good neighbor and an ally within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Russian-Kazakh military cooperation is developing dynamically. This is confirmed by an increase in the number of joint activities and the emergence of new areas and fields of cooperation," Belousov said.

He noted that particular attention in bilateral military cooperation is being paid to the operational and combat training of troops.

"We provide training for military personnel and regularly hold joint consultations on a wide range of military matters," the Russian defense minister said.

Belousov also expressed appreciation to Kazakhstan for its assistance in addressing issues related to the operation of Russian military testing ranges.

"This makes it possible to develop weapons to ensure the security of our countries," he said.

The Russian defense minister identified military-technical cooperation as another priority and noted that the two sides regularly hold talks on coordinating their defense policies.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense, Myrzakhmetov briefed his Russian counterpart on the military reform being implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The reform aims to enhance troop combat readiness, improve the command and control system, modernize weapons and military equipment, introduce digital technologies, and implement new approaches to combat training.

Myrzakhmetov also noted that the Ministry of Defense is strengthening the practical focus of military education and its links with the armed forces.

Officer training will take into account modern requirements and developments in military technology to ensure that graduates are better prepared for service.

The reforms are aimed at enhancing the readiness of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces to ensure the country's security under modern conditions.