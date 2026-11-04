Azerbaijan's banking assets rise 15.1% to $38.6B in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Assets of Azerbaijan's banking sector increased by 15.1% over the first ten months of 2026, reaching 65.7 billion manat ($38.6 billion), CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship dedicated to discussing the draft state budget for 2027.

He said that the banking sector had maintained stable operations during the reporting period.

"The banking sector's total capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.7% and its liquidity coverage ratio at 156%, both significantly exceeding regulatory requirements. The sector remained profitable, with a return on equity (ROE) of 20.75%.

The expansion of banking sector assets has supported economic activity. Over the first ten months, banking sector assets increased by 15.1% to 65.7 billion manat ($38.6 billion), while the loan portfolio grew by 14% to 34.3 billion manat ($20.17 billion). Business lending increased by 16.9%, or 2.7 billion manat ($1.58 billion).

During this period, non-performing loans accounted for just 2.7% of the banking sector's total loan portfolio. Household deposits increased by 12.9%, including a 13.7% rise in term deposits," Kazimov said.

Meanwhile, insurance premiums in Azerbaijan increased by 8% in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, while insurance payouts rose by 29%.

"Voluntary insurance accounted for 80% of total premiums, while compulsory insurance made up the remaining 20%. Life insurance accounted for 56% of premiums, and non-life insurance for 44%," he added.