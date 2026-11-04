Kyrgyzstan's natural gas output falls 6% to 20 million cubic meters - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas production amounted to 20 million cubic meters in 2025, down 6% from the previous year, according to the latest report by the Italian Eni energy company.

Eni’s data show that the country’s gas production has stayed small over the past decade, fluctuating between 20 million and 30 million cubic meters a year. Kyrgyzstan produced 30 million cubic meters in 2015. Output fell to 20 million cubic meters in 2019 and remained at that level in 2020 and 2021. It then rose to 30 million cubic meters in 2022 before dropping to 20 million in 2023.

According to the report, production recovered to 30 million cubic meters in 2024 but fell back to 20 million in 2025. Eni puts the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Kyrgyzstan’s gas production over 2015–2025 at minus 1.9%.

By comparison, Eni reports that natural gas production in Russia and Central Asia amounted to 812 billion cubic meters in 2025, down 2.7% year-on-year.

Regional output rose from 782 billion cubic meters in 2015 to 884 billion in 2019, then fell to 836 billion in 2020. It reached 932 billion in 2021, then decreased to 847 billion in 2022 and 797 billion in 2023, according to the report. It recovered to 834 billion in 2024 before falling to 812 billion in 2025. Despite the decline in 2025, Eni puts the region’s CAGR over 2015–2025 at 0.4%.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.4%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the CAGR of Kyrgyzstan’s population over 2015–2025 was 2%.