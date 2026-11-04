Kyrgyzstan plans over 20,000 apartments by end-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Kyrgyzstan plans to complete the construction of more than 20,000 apartments under its affordable housing program by the end of 2026, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said this on Oct. 7 during his working visit to the Naryn region, where he attended the opening of a residential complex built by the State Mortgage Company in the city of Naryn.

New apartments will be built in the cities of Batken, Tokmok, Kara-Balta, Manas, Karakol and Cholpon-Ata, as well as in the Sokuluk, Suzak, Kara-Suu and Uzgen districts, according to the president.

"Across the country, around 150,000–200,000 families need affordable housing. We will continue the activities of the State Mortgage Company in order to justify our people’s trust in the bright future of Kyrgyzstan and the capabilities of the state. To improve living standards, we will fulfill our social commitments to provide housing," he said.

Japarov also said construction of a residential complex had recently begun in the village of Chaek in the Jumgal district. The complex will consist of eight blocks, six floors and 240 apartments.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan could complete around 20,000 affordable housing units a year in 2027–2029 if the State Mortgage Company maintains the construction pace planned for 2026. This would result in around 60,000 additional housing units over the three years.

According to Trend’s calculations, combined with more than 20,000 apartments planned for completion in 2026, such a pace could bring the cumulative number of completed affordable housing units to at least 80,000 by the end of 2029.

That figure would correspond to roughly 40%–53% of the currently estimated need of 150,000–200,000 families, assuming each apartment addresses the housing needs of one family. This is a Trend estimate, not an official forecast.