Kazakhstan plans to complete Aral-Caspian highway by end of 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kazakhstan plans to complete construction of the Aral-Caspian highway by the end of 2028, First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev said at a government press conference on the development of the real sector of the economy.

"Following the instructions of the President, Kazakhstan is continuing the construction of major transport corridors. In August 2026, the Head of State officially launched construction of the Aral-Caspian highway, which will reduce cargo delivery times to three days. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028," Nalibayev said.

He also noted that preparations were underway to expand the Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk section in response to growing cargo traffic. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

Separately, the government is focusing on improving road quality and reforming the road sector.

"The Head of State has repeatedly and justifiably criticized the quality of roads. On the President's instructions, the Ministry of Transport has been designated as the body responsible for all roads in the country. To raise road construction standards and strengthen the accountability of all industry participants for road quality, a working group on road sector reform has been established under my chairmanship. We will study international best practices, develop specific solutions to improve road quality, and submit an action plan providing for all necessary measures to address shortcomings, including legislative measures," Nalibayev said.