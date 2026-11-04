Azerbaijan's annual customs exemptions and reliefs reach nearly $1.8B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The annual value of exemptions and reliefs granted through Azerbaijan's customs authorities amounts to approximately 3 billion manat (around $1.8 billion), Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, where he addressed the draft state budget for 2027.

According to him, state budget revenues collected through the State Customs Committee are projected at 6.868 billion manat ($4.039 billion) in 2027.

He noted that imports are expected to reach 32.2 billion manat ($18.9 billion) next year. Taking into account the impact of exemptions and reliefs on reducing budget revenues, the share of customs revenues in imports is expected to be 0.3 percentage points lower than the 2026 forecast.

"State budget revenues collected through the State Customs Committee fell 3.5% short of the target in 2025. In the first nine months of 2026, execution stood at 72.5% of the annual target of 6.862 billion manat ($4.036 billion)," Gulmammadov said.

The chairman of the Chamber of Accounts added that administrative expenses are expected to amount to 3.73 manat ($2.19) for every 100 manat ($58.82) of customs revenue in 2027. According to international assessments, this indicator represents a medium level of efficiency.