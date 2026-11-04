KazMunayGas-Sinopec JV advances exploration at Berezovsky block

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Akkaiyn Operating, a joint venture between Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG) and Sinopec International Energy Investment Holding Netherlands B.V., is conducting fieldwork for 2D seismic surveys at the Berezovsky subsoil block, KMG said.

The total survey volume amounts to 899 full-fold linear kilometers, with the seismic profiles extending approximately 1,114 kilometers.

The fieldwork involves two seismic survey methods. Vibroseis surveys are being conducted at more than 24,000 locations using specialized seismic vibrator trucks. In addition, controlled-source explosive surveys are being carried out at more than 3,500 locations. Microseismic logging has also been completed at 149 points to provide a more detailed study of the upper geological section.

The Berezovsky block is located in Kazakhstan's West Kazakhstan Region, southeast of the Karachaganak field. KMG previously conducted 338 full-fold linear kilometers of 2D seismic surveys in the area as part of its geological exploration activities. The results identified prospective structures in the subsalt formations.

The work program includes 2D and 3D seismic surveys, processing and interpretation of the acquired data, drilling an exploration well targeting subsalt formations to a depth of 7,000 meters, and a comprehensive analysis of geological and geophysical data and drilling results.

Sinopec is financing the exploration phase of the project.

The Berezovsky project is being implemented as part of KMG's strategy to improve geological knowledge of Kazakhstan's territory and identify new prospective areas for hydrocarbon exploration and production, thereby expanding the country's resource base.