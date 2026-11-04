Turkmenistan, Austria discuss interparliamentary ties and trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and Austrian Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs held talks focused on broadening trade and economic partnership and reinforcing legislative exchanges. The Turkmen government's press office reported that the discussions also underscored strategic alignment and cooperation in global international forums.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and addressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda. They also discussed exchanging experience in legislative activities.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan and Austria cooperate both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations. He said that the similarity of their foreign policy approaches, based on the principles of neutrality, provides a basis for coordinating their positions internationally.

Trade and economic cooperation was another key topic. The Turkmen president noted the contribution of Austrian companies to the country's economy, particularly through supplies of transport equipment, advanced medical equipment, and equipment for the chemical and oil and gas industries.

The sides also emphasized the importance of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission in making fuller use of bilateral economic potential. Turkmenistan confirmed its readiness to support the commission's continued role in coordinating cooperation between government bodies and the private sector.

The meeting also addressed cultural and humanitarian ties, which the sides described as important for bringing the two peoples closer and promoting mutual cultural enrichment.

Schwarz-Fuchs conveyed greetings to Berdimuhamedov from Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. In turn, the Turkmen president congratulated her and the Austrian people on the country's recent national holiday.