bp: Capex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli up by more than 19%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. In the first three quarters of 2026, bp and its co-venturers spent about $401 million in operating expenditure and about $1.088 billion in capital expenditure on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli activities, bp said in its business update.

As such, the operating expenditure rose by 3.35 percent from $388 million in the first three quarters of 2025, while the capital expenditure increased by 19.3 percent from $912 million in the same period in 2025.

“During the third quarter, the 4D high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on ACG continued with the interpretation and integration of the data acquired in 2025. In parallel, preparations advanced for the third year of data acquisition, which is scheduled to commence in January 2027,” said the company.

bp noted that in the third quarter, the multi-well subsea intervention campaign in the Deepwater Gunashli area was completed safely and ahead of schedule, enabling subsea intervention on seven wells that had previously been considered difficult to access using conventional intervention methods.

Reportedly, the Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project was also successfully completed, increasing gas reinjection capacity on the Central Azeri platform by 20% to help maximize recovery from existing wells. The project involved upgrades to the platform's four existing gas injection compressors with the work carried out during live platform operations, without the need for a plant outage or additional flaring.

The project also included modifications to compressor suction manifold piping to support gas injection capacity increase and enhance operational flexibility. These activities were carried out during the Central Azeri platform’s planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) in August, followed by completion of all post-modification activities.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).