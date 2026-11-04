AIREX 2026 real estate and investment exhibition opens in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. AIREX 2026, the first specialized international real estate and investment exhibition in Azerbaijan, has opened in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The exhibition, taking place from November 4 through November 6, features over 70 local and international companies from various countries across Europe and Asia.

The event is expected to attract approximately 20,000 visitors, bringing together potential homebuyers, investors, and real estate industry professionals. Attendees can explore local and international projects, learn about their specific features and development prospects, and engage directly with company representatives.

The three-day program includes five panel discussions, company presentations, and sessions focused on innovative approaches within the real estate sector.

Key topics for discussion include the future of urban development in Azerbaijan, new real estate projects, branded residences, premium residential complexes, city and district planning, sustainable construction, and potential collaborations between the real estate sector and financial or technology companies.

Speaking at the event, Elchin Gadimov, PASHA Real Estate Group’s Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of International Projects at the company said that PASHA Real Estate Group plans to complete construction of the Ritz-Carlton project in Tashkent in the summer of 2028 and begin sales of properties within the project in the fourth quarter of 2027.

According to him, construction on the project began early last year. Gadimov noted that the complex includes a Ritz-Carlton hotel with residences under that brand, as well as two high-rise residential towers with apartments under the JW brand.

“In total, the project calls for about 700 branded residences, including Ritz-Carlton and JW residences.

In addition, there are plans to create a pedestrian zone within the complex featuring restaurants, salons, and boutiques,” he noted.

Gadimov added that the project is located in the Milliy Bog (National Park) area of Tashkent, near the central park.

According to him, the surrounding landscape shown in the photograph corresponds to the project’s actual location and is not a computer-generated rendering.

Meanwhile, Riyad Gasimov, head of the Baku Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning under Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, said that Baku is implementing the fourth phase of its Central Park project, covering 21 hectares, as the capital continues to develop new public spaces and pursue large-scale urban renewal initiatives.

According to him, the first phase of the Central Park project, covering 20 hectares, began in 2019. The second phase, spanning 6.4 hectares, was launched in 2022 and completed in 2024. The 21-hectare fourth phase is currently underway and is the largest stage of the project.

Gasimov also spoke about the White City.

"One of the largest urban renewal projects is White City, which envisages transforming the former industrial territory, known as 'Black City', into a modern multifunctional urban district," he said.

He noted that the project includes residential neighbourhoods, business facilities, green spaces and public areas. Its main priorities include the environmental rehabilitation of areas previously occupied by oil industry facilities, the development of residential, commercial and business infrastructure, and the construction of parks, public squares and pedestrian zones.

"Additionally, the project envisages the construction of new roads and pedestrian bridges, the development of transport links taking into account the prospective expansion of the metro network, as well as the integration of coastal areas with Baku's Seaside Boulevard and recreational zones.

Greening has become one of the notable areas of transformation in Baku's urban environment. In particular, projects are underway to create new parks, renovate existing public spaces and expand green infrastructure.

New parks and gardens will eventually become part of the capital's green corridors. These projects also envisage the creation of public spaces for recreation and social interaction, pedestrian routes, sports facilities and areas for active leisure," Gasimov said.

Furthermore, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, said that the fund plans to invest approximately 500 million manat ($294 million) to support businesses in Karabakh over the next 3–4 years

According to him, the fund is working with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to develop a new business support program.

Hajiyev also noted that the development of the real estate market is a key factor in the revival of Karabakh and the implementation of the Great Return program.

He added that the Karabakh region should be viewed as a new market offering significant business opportunities within the real estate sector.

"The creation of new real estate developments in the region opens up opportunities to introduce new standards, implement modern projects, and apply best practices," Hajiyev remarked.

The exhibition is organized by the company PASHA Property Management. The AIREX 2026 is sponsored by PASHA Real Estate Group, Baku City Residences, Sea Breeze, PMD Group, Baku White City, and International Bank of Azerbaijan, with strategic partnership from Times Consulting, and support from a number of state entities.