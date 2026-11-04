Eurasia Group secures up to $33M in IFC financing for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Eurasia Group has secured financing of up to $33 million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to expand the distribution of modern agricultural machinery, develop agricultural machinery service centers, and provide training programs for farmers in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, according to IFC.

The financing package will support the company's plans to build four modern, energy-efficient agricultural machinery service centers: three in Kazakhstan, in Astana, Pavlodar, and Petropavlovsk, and one in Bishkek. The latter will become the first specialized John Deere service center in Kyrgyzstan.

The initial IFC financing amounts to $18 million, including $15 million for Kazakhstan and $3 million for Kyrgyzstan. An additional $15 million may be provided to finance the group's further expansion in Kazakhstan. The financing will be provided in euros and local currencies, allowing the company to minimize foreign exchange risks.

The investment is expected to support around 1,600 direct and indirect jobs and increase productivity through training and the introduction of new technologies. The company is also working to improve workplace safety and expand career opportunities for women, who currently account for approximately 26% of its workforce.

"Expanding our presence in Kazakhstan and opening the first specialized service center in Kyrgyzstan is an important milestone for both our company and the farmers we work with. With IFC's support, we will bring reliable machinery and servicing closer to farmers while continuing to invest in their skills, knowledge transfer, and digital tools to help their businesses grow," said Mustafa Sahin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eurasia Group AG.

In turn, Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, IFC Regional Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services in the Middle East and Central Asia, noted that modern agricultural machinery service centers can help farmers in Central Asia increase productivity, improve rural livelihoods, and adapt to climate change.

"This partnership will expand farmers' access to advanced technologies, training, and services, helping increase yields and create jobs," he said.

In addition to expanding access to equipment, the project includes climate and training initiatives. All four new service centers will undergo certification under IFC's EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) green building standard. This is expected to reduce the facilities' energy consumption by 20% and prevent approximately 1,674 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Eurasia Group AG is a Switzerland-based holding company whose subsidiaries distribute and service premium agricultural machinery brands in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and focuses on supporting private sector development in emerging markets. It operates in more than 100 countries, using its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2026, IFC provided a record $105 billion in financing to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries.