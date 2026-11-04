Uzbekistan, GEF review projects on land restoration and climate resilience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) have discussed expanding cooperation on sustainable land management, climate change adaptation and agricultural development, following a review of projects implemented with the fund's support at a meeting on November 3.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the discussions took place at a meeting between Nuriddin Koshnazarov, an adviser to Uzbekistan's minister of agriculture, and representatives of the GEF's Independent Evaluation Office, Kseniya Temnenko and Martin Prouz.

The participants reviewed the results and effectiveness of projects supported by the GEF in Uzbekistan and identified priority areas for future cooperation.

Particular attention was given to initiatives implemented under the CACILM-2, FOLUR, LDN and CAWLN programs. These projects focus on sustainable agricultural land use, preventing land degradation, restoring landscapes, adapting to climate change and improving the management of water and land resources.

Moreover, the sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in these areas, introduce innovative approaches and international best practices, and develop new joint projects.

In addition, the meeting highlighted the importance of conclusions and recommendations from the independent evaluation process. These findings are expected to help improve the design and effectiveness of future projects and support the development of new initiatives aimed at strengthening the sustainability of Uzbekistan's agricultural sector.

The Global Environment Facility is an international financing mechanism that supports projects addressing environmental challenges, including biodiversity loss, climate change, land degradation and sustainable management of natural resources. It works with governments and international organizations to finance environmental initiatives in developing countries.