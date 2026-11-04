Turkmenistan considers data centers to utilize surplus electricity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Turkmenistan is holding preliminary talks with international companies on establishing data centers for high-performance computing, which could use surplus electricity generated in the country, Deputy Energy Minister Serdar Saparov said.

The Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF), which co-organizes the International Conference and Exhibition on the Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan (CIET 2026), shared details of Saparov's remarks at the event.

Speaking at the conference in Ashgabat, Saparov said the discussions were part of efforts to develop the country's energy sector alongside the expansion of its digital economy.

"Currently, preliminary negotiations are being held with international companies on the establishment of modern data centers for high-performance computing," he said.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that Turkmenistan's Law on Virtual Assets entered into force on January 1, 2026.

According to Saparov, the implementation of such projects could help make more efficient use of surplus electricity generation, attract investment and support the development of high-tech infrastructure.

He also highlighted Turkmenistan's efforts to expand renewable energy sources, particularly by exploring the country's solar and wind potential.

With support from the Asian Development Bank, comprehensive studies of wind resources are underway to identify promising sites for future wind power plants.

Saparov further pointed to the introduction of high-efficiency electricity generation technologies, including combined-cycle gas turbine units, which can reduce natural gas consumption and environmental impact.