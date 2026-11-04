Karabakh Revival Fund plans to invest about $294M in business support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Karabakh Revival Fund plans to invest approximately 500 million manat ($294 million) to support businesses in Karabakh over the next 3–4 years, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, said during the AIREX 2026 international real estate and investment exhibition held in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the fund is working with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to develop a new business support program.

Hajiyev also noted that the development of the real estate market is a key factor in the revival of Karabakh and the implementation of the Great Return program.

He added that the Karabakh region should be viewed as a new market offering significant business opportunities within the real estate sector.

"The creation of new real estate developments in the region opens up opportunities to introduce new standards, implement modern projects, and apply best practices," Hajiyev remarked.