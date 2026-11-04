Kyrgyzstan’s carbon dioxide emissions rise to 11.9 million tons in 2024 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kyrgyzstan’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rose 28.6% year-on-year in 2024, to 11.9 million tons, according to the latest report by the Italian energy titan Eni.

Eni’s data show that the country’s emissions were 9.6 million tons in 2015, then fell to 9.1 million tons in 2019 and 8.3 million tons in 2020. They rose to 9.2 million tons in 2021, stood at 9.1 million in 2022 and 9.2 million in 2023, and then jumped to 11.9 million in 2024, according to the report. Eni puts the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Kyrgyzstan’s emissions at 2.4%.

By comparison, Eni reports that CO2 emissions in Russia and Central Asia reached 2.276 billion tons in 2024, up 3.1% from 2.208 billion tons in 2023.

The regional figure was 1.941 billion tons in 2015 and rose to 2.025 billion in 2019, then fell to 1.963 billion in 2020. It increased to 2.151 billion in 2021, 2.15 billion in 2022, and 2.2 billion in 2023, according to the report. Eni puts the region’s CAGR at 1.8%.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.4%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7. million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the CAGR of Kyrgyzstan’s population over 2015–2025 was 2%.