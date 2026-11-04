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Baku, Tallinn review prospects for broader economic and technology ties

Azerbaijan News 4 November 2026 17:49 (UTC +04:00)
Baku, Tallinn review prospects for broader economic and technology ties
Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan and Estonia have explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in transport, logistics, trade and digital innovation during the fourth meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, took part in the meeting, which was also attended by Estonia’s Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the Azerbaijani ministry said.

The discussions focused on prospects for joint initiatives in artificial intelligence, digital government and technology entrepreneurship, as well as strengthening regional transport connectivity. The two sides also reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, trade and education.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol reflecting the issues discussed.

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