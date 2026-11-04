EBRD aims to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan in 2027 - bank's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) aims to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan in 2027, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, according to the EBRD's post on LinkedIn.

“EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso reaffirmed our strong partnership with Kazakhstan - and shared ambition to deepen cooperation in 2027 - when she welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to the Bank’s headquarters in London”, the bank said.

Discussions covered the modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy and utilities infrastructure, as well as cooperation on water, irrigation and transport.

During the visit, the EBRD and the Alatau City Authority also signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a framework for cooperation on Alatau City’s infrastructure, initially focusing on the energy sector and identifying bankable projects suitable for financing.

“The EBRD looks forward to continuing its close cooperation with Kazakhstan to support sustainable, resilient infrastructure and private investment”, the bank said.

Kazakhstan joined the EBRD on July 27, 1992. The bank has invested almost $13.6 billion in the country to date through 361 projects, making Kazakhstan the largest and longest-running recipient of EBRD investment in Central Asia.

In Kazakhstan, the EBRD aims to boost private-sector competitiveness and connectivity, as well as strengthen economic governance. The bank also supports Kazakhstan's green transition towards carbon neutrality and climate resilience, while promoting economic inclusion and gender equality through greater private-sector engagement.