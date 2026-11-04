Iran approves regional energy diplomacy roadmap through 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Iran has approved a roadmap for regional energy diplomacy aimed at coordinating and expanding the country's energy trade.

Oil Minister Hamid Bovard announced the approval on Wednesday, November 4, according to the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum.

"This document has entered into force in accordance with Iran's development programme through 2029. Under the regional energy diplomacy roadmap, specific measures in Iran's oil, gas, refining and petrochemical sectors have been aligned with the programme's priorities. Steps related to regional energy trade will be coordinated and taken in response to market developments," he said.

Highlighting the roadmap's key priorities, Bovard said they included, for the first time, the participation of the private sector in regional energy trade, greater attention to technical developments in regional and international energy markets, closer links between energy trade and domestic affairs, and identifying markets through technopolitical, diplomatic and strategic approaches.

The minister added that the private sector would play an important role in developing regional energy trade. In this regard, the potential of non-governmental entities, alongside government institutions, would be taken into account.

He said the approach would be adjusted in response to developments in regional and international energy markets, allowing the relevant action plans to be reviewed and revised.

Bovard noted that the roadmap's implementation mechanism envisaged continuous monitoring of measures and adjustments to programmes in line with developments in the energy sector over three- and six-year periods. This would enable Iran's implementation programmes to be updated in response to changes in regional energy markets.