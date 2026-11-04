Turkmenistan considers automated electricity metering system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Turkmenistan is evaluating the rollout of smart meters and an automated electrical metering framework to upgrade its national power infrastructure, Deputy Energy Minister Serdar Saparov announced at the CIET 2026 conference.

The update was highlighted by event co-organizer Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF).

Speaking at the conference in Ashgabat, Saparov said that Turkmenistan is focusing on modernizing and digitalizing its electricity grid infrastructure.

"In this area, opportunities are being considered for introducing an automated electricity commercial metering system and modern smart meters, drawing on advanced international experience," he said.

According to the deputy minister, the introduction of modern automated control systems, digital monitoring and intelligent metering devices will improve the operational efficiency of energy facilities, reduce technical losses and ensure more rational electricity consumption.

Saparov added that the development of these technologies would create the necessary conditions for building modern energy infrastructure for smart cities.

Notably, an automated electricity commercial metering system is designed to collect and transmit consumption data from digital meters to a centralized information platform without requiring manual readings. It allows energy suppliers to monitor electricity consumption more regularly, improve the accuracy of billing and identify abnormal readings that may point to technical problems or unauthorized connections. Combined with digital monitoring tools, such systems can also provide more detailed information on demand and help utilities manage electricity distribution more efficiently.