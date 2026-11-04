Uzbekistan offers new air routes to boost Central Asia–China connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan has proposed expanding air routes, increasing flight frequencies and strengthening cooperation in aviation safety and air navigation as part of efforts to improve connectivity between Central Asia and China under the C5+1 format held in Tashkent on November 3 to 5.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the initiatives were presented at the third Central Asia–China Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference.

Representatives of aviation authorities and industry organizations from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and China are attending the conference to discuss regional air connectivity, implementation of previous agreements and new areas of cooperation.

The event was opened by Takhir Nazarov, director of the Civil Aviation Agency under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport. He highlighted the importance of the C5+1 format in strengthening partnerships between Central Asian countries and China, expanding air services and improving regional transport connectivity.

Uzbekistan outlined several priorities for further cooperation, including launching new international routes, increasing flight frequencies on existing services, expanding passenger and cargo transportation, and developing commercial ties between airlines.

Additionally, the country proposed strengthening cooperation on aviation safety through the exchange of experience in government oversight, implementation of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and safety management. Joint training programs and professional development for aviation inspectors were also highlighted.

Another priority is closer coordination between air navigation service providers to optimize international flight routes, improve the use of airspace, introduce modern technologies and train qualified specialists.

Moreover, the proposals cover personnel development and digitalization, including specialist exchanges, internships, joint training programs and the wider adoption of digital solutions by aviation organizations.

Uzbekistan suggested consolidating the initiatives discussed under the C5+1 format into a unified list of priority areas and establishing further steps for their implementation. The Uzbek side expressed readiness to develop joint initiatives, exchange expertise and continue dialogue with its regional and Chinese partners.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for advancing civil aviation cooperation, improving flight safety and efficiency, and strengthening transport connectivity between Central Asia and China.