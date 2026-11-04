Uzbekistan, Georgia explore joint industrial and real estate projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan's Tashkent region and Georgia have discussed opportunities to involve Georgian companies in industrial and urban development projects in the region, including initiatives within the Yangi Avlod special industrial zone and the New Tashkent development area.

The matter was discussed at a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday between Tashkent Deputy Mayor Sharof Rakhmanov and Georgian Ambassador to Uzbekistan David Kotaria, according to the Tashkent regional administration.

The sides reviewed opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, attract new investment, strengthen industrial cooperation and establish direct business contacts between companies from the two countries.

In addition, they exchanged views on Tashkent's investment potential, existing industrial infrastructure and prospective projects.

Particular attention was given to attracting Georgian companies to projects in the Yangi Avlod special industrial zone and jointly implementing investment initiatives under Tashkent's urban renovation program.

Moreover, the parties discussed the possibility of developing multi-story residential complexes, modern hotels and shopping centers in the New Tashkent area.

In addition, the meeting covered prospects for establishing joint production facilities and further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations.

"Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue the dialogue aimed at expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Tashkent and Georgia, intensifying contacts between business circles and implementing promising projects," the regional administration said.