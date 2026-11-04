Shah Deniz gas exports via Sangachal average 73.4 mcm/day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. On average, around 73.4 million standard cubic metres (about 2,611 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was transported from the Sangachal terminal daily in the first three quarters of 2026, bp said in its report.

As such, Shah Deniz gas exports via the terminal decreased by around 1.5 percent year-on-year (74.5 million standard cubic metres in the first three quarters of 2025).

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), including its SCP expansion system, as well as through Azerbaijan’s pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid.

bp data shows that during the first three quarters, the Sangachal terminal exported around 138 million barrels of oil and condensate, which was sent mainly through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. As a result, oil and condensate exports via the terminal declined by 13.2 percent from 159 million barrels in the same period in 2025.

“In the third quarter of 2026, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal. The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and about 81 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic metres per day,” said bp.