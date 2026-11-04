Kyrgyzstan’s gas production-to-consumption ratio declines in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas production-to-consumption ratio stood at 0.04 in 2025, down from 0.05 a year earlier and 0.11 in 2015, according to the latest report by the Italian energy major Eni.

Eni’s data show that the ratio has generally declined over the past decade. It fell from 0.11 in 2015 to 0.07 in 2019 and 0.06 in 2020, then to 0.05 in 2021. It edged up to 0.06 in 2022 before returning to 0.05 in both 2023 and 2024, according to the report.

A ratio below 1 means that domestic natural gas production is lower than consumption.

For comparison, Eni reports that the production-to-consumption ratio in Russia and Central Asia was 1.28 in 2025, compared with 1.29 in 2024 and 1.54 in 2015. The regional ratio rose to 1.61 in 2019, then fell to 1.52 in 2020, 1.45 in 2021, 1.38 in 2022, and 1.3 in 2023, according to the report.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.4%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Kyrgyzstan’s population over 2015–2025 was 2%.